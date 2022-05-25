Police say no one has been arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting incident in which one person was killed and five others wounded in Kliptown in Soweto.

A group of residents, including members of Operation Dudula, marched to the Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown to complain about the theft of electricity cables that resulted in power outages.

An altercation ensued resulting in one person being shot and killed and five others wounded and taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says: “All the victims are reported to be South Africans. A case of murder and five counts of attempted murder have been registered for investigation. No one has been arrested yet and we appealing to anyone with information to kindly call our crime stop number 08600 10111.”

Muridili outlined details of the shooting as it happened yesterday: