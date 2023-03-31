As confusion surrounds the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, the Police Minister Bheki Cele says no arrests have been made.

AKA was gunned down in Durban last month.

His parents Lynn and Tony Forbes have also released a statement this week, saying they are aware of the growing public discontent related to the progress in the investigation.

However, they are deeply concerned that irresponsible actions, accusations and assumptions may cause more harm than good.

Cele who was speaking to the SABC following reports that five men had been arrested in connection with AKA’s murder, has conceded that the police investigations are moving at a snail’s pace.

“The was this thing that people have been arrested. From the side of SAPS, we have never said so, but we are investigating. I have said that fortunately we have found the getaway car of the killers positively identified. We are working on things like downloads of the cell [cellphone data/records]. We’ve collected a lot of them. We agreed that it is not going too fast, but we are definitely in the right direction,” adds Cele.

VIDEO | In conversation with Police Minister Bheki Cele: