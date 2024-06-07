NMB to request R155 million for flood-damaged infrastructure

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality in the Eastern Cape says it will request R155 million from the National Treasury.

It says it will use the money to assist the more than 3000 displaced people and to repair damaged infrastructure following the floods.

The municipality took the decision during a council meeting in Gqeberha yesterday.

Executive Mayor Gary Van Niekerk says they have already identified land on which to build houses for the victims.

“We are now going to use that money with the blessing of Cogta and Human Settlements Ministers for this disaster, what we need to get now is pockets of land that we have already identified. The land is some municipal land, public works land, you know the processes in terms of local government being over regulated. We are going to fast-track all those processes to ensure that all people are moved out of these halls.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will today visit the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, and government has deployed officials from the National Disaster Management Centre to the affected areas.