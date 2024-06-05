NMB metro working hard to restore water in parts of Kariega

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro says it is working around the clock to restore water supply in areas affected by the recent flash floods in Kariega.

The inclement weather conditions have washed away various pipeline distributions in the area, leaving residents without water.

The municipality is rezoning water from the Nooitgedacht water treatment scheme to these affected areas.

NMB’s Executive Director for Engineering and Infrastructure, Joseph Tsatsire, says water trucks have been made available in the interim.

“We are currently experiencing water disruptions, especially in KwaNobuhle and where you know some of our pipeline distribution water to our communities have been washed away. Our teams are currently working around the clock to repair the pipes and ensure the continuity of supply but in the interim, we are providing water trucks – there are about 13 of them in the area.”

