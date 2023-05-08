The mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Retief Odendaal, has withdrawn his court application to prevent a special council meeting from taking place on Monday.

The withdrawal comes after the council meeting in the metro which includes Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape was cancelled.

A motion of no confidence in Odendaal was set to be debated in the meeting. He challenged the validity of the meeting, saying due process was not followed.

The speaker Gary van Niekerk says a new petition from councillors to schedule a new council meeting is expected to be handed in yet again.

NMB speaker of council Gary Van Niekerk says all processes to convene a council meeting and pass a motion of no confidence have been followed. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ThZJb8Inq3 — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) May 7, 2023

VIDEO | NMB Mayor faces motion of no confidence: