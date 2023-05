The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Council is currently meeting over a vote of no-confidence against the current Mayor and Councillor Retief Odendaal from the Democratic Alliance.



The motion is brought by the newly formed coalition between the African National Congress, Economic Freedom Fighters and the National Alliance.



If Odendaal is removed on Friday, the city will be looking welcoming a 7th mayor since Athol Trollip in 2016.

NELSON MANDELA METRO MAYORS by SABC Digital News