NLTC calls for stronger action to curb wave of tavern shootings

The National Liquor Traders Council has described the recent mass shootings in Gauteng and the Western Cape as a threat to both lives and livelihoods.

The industry has extended its condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

This follows separate mass shootings in Gauteng and the Western Cape that have left at least 27 people dead and 26 wounded over the weekend.

The council says venue owners and security personnel are often powerless against criminals armed with rifles.

Council Convener Lucky Ntimane says they have called for stronger action from law enforcement to curb the growing trend of tavern shootings across the country.

“It’s very worrying for us tavern owners because what it says to us is that we are now facing an existential threat whereby our means to support our families is at risk. It cannot be something that we allow. It’s very worrying. It’s a worrying trend. We’ve been picked up, you know, these shootings in various other taverns across the country. But I think this one stings a lot, because if you look at the number of people that were shot in Gauteng, it doesn’t represent the highest number that we’ve ever encountered. But we just do acknowledge that one life lost is one too many.”

Video: Tavern shootings spark outrage from Liquor Traders Council