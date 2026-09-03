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Nkota returns to Pirates on season-long loan

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SABC News

Mohau Nkota, the 21-year-old South African winger, has officially returned to Orlando Pirates for the 2026/27 season on a season-long loan from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, who had signed him on a three-year contract last year.

Nkota moved to Al-Ettifaq in July 2025, where he initially impressed by scoring on his debut.

He contributed three goals in his first four appearances.

However, his first full season in Saudi Arabia was challenging due to a knee injury and adaptation to the league, which limited his playing time and led to him missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

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