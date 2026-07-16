Fannie Nkosi expected in Thohoyandou court for bail application

Suspended Organised Crime Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is expected to apply for bail at the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Nkosi faces charges of defeating the ends of justice after allegedly removing a docket and tampering with evidence in a 2022 drug-related case linked to the Thohoyandou police station.

The alleged offence occurred after a suspect was arrested in November 2022 in Thohoyandou for the unlawful possession of ammunition, dagga and explosives.

Several months later, the suspended sergeant allegedly visited the Thohoyandou police station, posing as a Colonel.

He allegedly demanded the return of the exhibits confiscated in the case, including a bag of dagga which was later reportedly tampered with.

He made a brief appearance at the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in May.

Nkosi is facing more charges of unlawful possession of dockets and ammunition in Gauteng.

VIDEO | Suspended Sgt Fannie Nkosi back in court: Ulrich Roux