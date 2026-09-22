Nkomazi youth demand jobs at Kruger National Park

Scores of young unemployed people in Nkomazi have marched to the Kruger National Park’s Malelane Gate to hand over a memorandum of grievances. They have accused the park’s management of deliberately ignoring young people in their communities when job opportunities are available.

The enraged youngsters say for years they have been applying for employment without any success. The young people are now demanding to be prioritised for employment at the park.

Among other things, they accused the park management of nepotism.

They also want the KNP to consider young businesspeople for tenders. Those who participated say they have been looking for employment over the years.

“We’ve been seeing posts, we are applying, but we are not being employed. So, that is why we came here today, to cry and tell them that we are not happy that every year we are busy applying, but we don’t see anyone around our place coming here to work.”

Another says, “I have experience as a reservations consultant in hospitality. We’ve come here today with the hope that we’ll get answers on how the application processes are going since we’ve been applying for a long time.”

In response, the Kruger National Park spokesperson, Rey Thakhuli denied the youth of Nkomazi’s allegations of being overlooked for employment.

“We have received the memorandum. We’ve had the demands of the memorandum. I will take it back to the principals, where we will have to respond within the 14 days that they’ve given us. But I must say that we have a database that clearly shows that there’s definitely people that work from Nkomazi in the park. But of course, that information has not reached them, and we’ll make sure that that information reaches them. And if there are opportunities, these opportunities will be shared equally with all people that are actually residing adjacent to this iconic national park.”

March organiser, Sibusiso Mhlanga says their aim is to see more young people find employment at the local farms and businesses including the Kruger National Park before the end of next year.

“They have a database, as they say, but then it’s 5% out of 100. So, we do not appreciate that. If you just take a walk inside the park yourself, without any command, just be there for a day, you’ll understand our cries. So, they’re just defending themselves. They know very well. They cannot say that in media or anywhere, because it will look very unfair to them.”

The Kruger National Park has 14 days to respond to the grievances.

VIDEO | Unemployment currently stands at 33.6% in South Africa: