Community members in Mpumalanga are expected to protest outside the Tonga Magistrate’s Court in Nkomazi, on Tuesday, against a bail application for a suspect charged with kidnapping and killing a newborn baby.

The 21-year-old suspect is reported to be the father of the baby. He is said to have lured the 15-year-old mother of the baby under the guise of delivering necessities for the infant about two weeks ago.

The suspect is reported to have been with friends when he snatched the baby from the mother. The baby’s body was found wrapped in blankets in a nearby bush the next day.

Two weeks ago, police arrested a 55-year-old man for murdering a family of four in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga.

A mother and her three children were hacked to death. The 47-year-old mother, her 11-year-old twin boys and her 6-year-old daughter were discovered by police.

Video: [GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING] Man arrested after family of 4 murdered in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga