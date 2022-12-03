As the country observes 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, residents of Nkomazi in Mpumalanga are concerned that GBV incidents remain prevalent in their region.

Some concerned residents took part in a march that was held in Schoemansdal to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

The Lorraine Khoza Foundation is concerned that some of the victims are still reluctant to report GBV-related cases.

CEO of the foundation, Lorraine Khoza, says a lot still needs to be done to fight the GBV scourge.

“Every week we have a case reported to our organisation and it is reported only because we were there on social media speaking out about these things and alerting the communities that we are here to offer the services. For instance, we had a case where a perpetrator was allowed out on parole and he went to violate a child that is in Grade 2.”