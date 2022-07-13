Residents of Reitz in the Nketoana Municipality of the Free State say they are confronted with a number of challenges, including water shortages, collapsed sanitation infrastructure coupled with alleged corruption by some political leaders.

The residents marched to the municipal offices on Tuesday to hand over the memorandum of demands. They claimed the community of Lindley has been struggling to access electricity for years while the buckets eradication project intended to improve sanitation for residents has been halted due to alleged political meddling.

The District Executive Council member of Thabo Mofutsanyane, Moko Motholo says a lack of accountability has left many residents in the four towns of the authority desperate for intervention.

Motholo says they want the mayor and speaker to resign.

“Water and sanitation are basics and there is a serious lack in terms of the supply. We have water in Nketoana yet the infrastructure is the one we are told it has aged. Instead of our municipality repairing that infrastructure, they would rather take a fleet of trucks that they use to steal money. These trucks are being offered every month. That money being used to pay the trucks could be used to repair the infrastructure so that those services can reach the community.”