Nkangala Municipal Manager Maggie Skosana has opened a case of kidnapping at the Diepsloot Police Station.

Skosana and her driver, Gugu Mtsweni, were found in Diepsloot around the N14, north of Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

They were kidnapped outside the municipal offices in Middelburg in Mpumalanga a week ago.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane says Skosana and Mtsweni have been taken to hospital for assessments.

“We have managed to crack the case and they are now back. We are at Steve Biko where the assessments are being conducted. We would like to thank everyone who participated in this process, the police, the families and the community. We want to say that the police are working on the case so could they be afforded privacy as a family.”

NOTE: The video in the tweet was supplied by Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mstweni-Tsipane outlines how the Nkangala District municipal manager Margaret Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni were taken and later found last night. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/FstVbNkRVw — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) October 27, 2022

Background

Skhosana, and her driver, Gugu Mtsweni were allegedly abducted by people, who wore police uniforms, outside Nkangala District Municipality premises on Thursday last week.

Skhosana’s vehicle was found near a local mine, with her other belongings.

According to reports, the abductors were driving an unmarked vehicle fitted with blue lights. It’s reported that this happened just before they could enter the Nkangala District Municipality premises on Thursday morning.

At the time police said her wheelchair and other belongings were also found in the abandoned vehicle.

FILE VIDEO: Search continues for kidnapped Nkangala District municipal manager and her driver:



Additional reporting by Samkele Maseko