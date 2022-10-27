Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane says Nkangala Municipal Manager Maggie Skosana and her driver have been found around the N-14 in Diepsloot North of Johannesburg.

The two were kidnapped outside the municipal offices last Thursday.

[JUST-IN] Nkangala District municipal manager Margaret Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni whom were allegedly abducted last week were found in the early hours of the morning. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/22wd9zaZqU — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) October 27, 2022

Skhosana, and her driver, Gugu Mtsweni were allegedly abducted by people, who wore police uniform, outside Nkangala District Municipality premises on Thursday last week. Skhosana’s vehicle has been found near a local mine, with her other belongings.

According to reports, the abductors were driving an unmarked vehicle fitted with blue lights. It’s reported that this happened just before they could enter the Nkangala District Municipality premises on Thursday morning.

Her car was later found abandoned near one of the local mines.

At the time police said her wheelchair and other belongings were also found in the abandoned vehicle.