Nkabinde Inquiry declares Andrew Chauke fit to hold office

Suspended South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andrew Chauke has been declared fit to hold office by the Nkabinde Inquiry.

The inquiry, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Bess Nkabinde, cleared Chauke of allegations relating to his fitness to lead one of the country’s busiest prosecuting offices paving the way for his reinstatement after nearly a year on suspension.

Chauke was placed on precautionary suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July last year, following a request by then National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi for an inquiry into his fitness to hold office.

Advocate Batohi alleged that Chauke had made questionable prosecutorial decisions in several high-profile matters, including cases involving the former Cato Manor police unit and former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

She also raised concerns about the overall performance of the South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecution’s office.

The Nkabinde Inquiry heard evidence over several months from prosecutors, investigators and senior officials.

The proceedings were, at times, contentious with disputes over witnesses and the scope of the inquiry.

Justice Nkabinde has found that Chauke is fit to continue serving as South Gauteng’s Director of Public Prosecutions, effectively rejecting the allegations that formed the basis of the inquiry.

The report was handed to President Ramaphosa earlier this month.

The Presidency and the National Prosecuting Authority are expected to outline the process for Chauke’s formal return to office.

VIDEO| At some point in the inquiry, Advocate Shamila Batohi walked out citing unfair treatment: