Ninth Ekurhuleni victim Jabulile Timba laid to rest in Mpumalanga

The ninth woman whose body was recently found in Ekurhuleni has been buried in her home village of kaMdladla, in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga.

Timba’s lifeless body was found in Dawn Park, Boksburg, on 17 September.

Community members attended Jabulile Timba’s funeral service in large numbers.

Family spokesperson Mandla Sithole says they are grateful that her body was found.

Sithole says, “Now the funeral is over. We hope that our children, we are going to show them the grave. Because the children are too small, so they are supposed to grow up. When they grow up, they will ask, where is my mother? So actually, from today, I will show them that grave so that they can have the closure.”

The family says finding her body has brought them some closure and allowed them to give her a dignified funeral. They say the biggest shock was learning who allegedly killed her.

The 33-year-old leaves behind four children, her grandmother and four brothers. Her family says the discovery of her body will help bring closure, particularly for her young children.

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