Three people, including a nine-year-old boy, have been shot and wounded in what is believed to be a gang related incident in the Parow Industrial area in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says no one has been arrested as yet.

He says the wounded patients have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“Three persons, a nine year old boy and two males aged 46 and 53 were injured during this incident. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Circumstances surrounding this incident is under investigation. The motive for this incident is suspected to be gang-related. Detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit have been assigned to probe the matter.”