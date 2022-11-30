Residents of nine villages in the Mahushu area, near Hazyview, in Mpumalanga, are calling on the government to deal with illegal water connections. This comes after they have been without clean drinking water for the past three months.

Tap water has been running dry for the past three months. Residents have to fetch water from nearby streams and rivers.

Residents have expressed concerns that the water from the streams is not clean, putting them at risk of waterborne diseases. Water tankers were once supplied to the residents with water have since stopped.

A resident Pinky Marule says they have to walk long distances pushing wheelbarrows.

“We have problems with water and we struggle when we want to do some washing. We must go to the stream or walk long distances pushing wheelbarrows. So if you do not have the money you won’t be able to fill Jojo’s tank.”

Illegal water connection is the main problem causing the water shortage in the area.

The Mbombela Municipality Technical Services, Mxolisi Maseko says they have a plan in place to disconnect illegal connections by the end of next month.

“Indeed, we had challenges of illegal challenges. As technical services, we have the plan to disconnect we have a place to remove illegal connections. We also have the plan to provide water since we have returned the right to operate the Hoxana water scheme. We are going to make sure that in December we pump water.”

Previously there was a dispute between the Mbombela and the Bushbuckridge Municipalities on which municipality should operate the Hoxane Treatment Plant.

In 2020, the JS Moroka Local Municipality in Mpumalanga refurbished its dysfunctional boreholes as a way of dealing with the water shortage.

Mpumalanga residents protest over water shortage:2021