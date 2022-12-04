Nine people have died following a head-on collision between a sedan and a light delivery vehicle on the R34 Road between Morgenzon and Amersfoort in Mpumalanga.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison suspect dangerous overtaking could be the cause of the crash.

Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says speeding and dangerous overtaking have been identified as major contributory factors to some of the deadly crashes in the province.

“The victims were certified dead at the scene, and they include both drivers and their passengers. The cause of the crash will be determined through a probe that is currently underway. However, dangerous overtaking may have been the cause of this collision.”

Mmusi says the Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, is concerned about the unending loss of lives on the road.

“According to the MEC, moving traffic violations such dangerous overtaking and excessive speeding have been identified as some of the major causes of deadly crashes during the previous holiday seasons.”