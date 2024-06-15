Niger’s ousted president loses immunity, say lawyers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bazoum was toppled in a military coup last July. He and his wife have since been held in detention, despite repeated calls from the regional political and economic bloc ECOWAS and Western powers for his release.

One of his lawyers, Moussa Coulibaly, announced the court’s decision in a statement and said it paved the way for the court to prosecute Bazoum for treason and conspiracy to undermine state security.

The court proceedings “violat(ed) the absolute rights of the defence: we were not authorised to meet our client and the court refused to hear our arguments,” he added.

It was not immediately possible to reach the Niger authorities for comment. Last year, the junta said it would prosecute Bazoum for high treason over his exchanges with foreign heads of state and international organisations.