Nigeria’s unions suspend strike for new talks

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nigeria’s main labor unions have suspended an indefinite strike so they can continue talks with the government over a new minimum wage.

The two biggest union federations, the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, had shut down the national grid and disrupted flights across the country on Monday (June 3).

They’re seeking a new minimum wage after economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu caused inflation to spike and worsened a cost-of-living crisis.

But on Monday evening, the government said it was open to a higher monthly minimum wage than the 60,000 naira, or a little over $41, that it had proposed.

A new amount is yet to be announced.

Labor leaders met with their affiliates on Tuesday (June 4).

TUC president Festus Osifo says government had been given a one-week “grace” period to come up with an agreeable figure.

Meanwhile, the head of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers said it was holding off from recalling workers from offshore rigs – pending the outcome of talks on Tuesday.

Its decision on a strike is being closely watched by oil markets and could lead to a significant escalation of the unions’ dispute with the government.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, relies on oil and gas for around 90% of foreign exchange earnings.