Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Nigeria’s president approves military pay rise

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu arrives to attend the Africa Forward Summit 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), in Nairobi, Kenya on May 12, 2026.
  • Nigerian President Bola Tinubu arrives to attend the Africa Forward Summit 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), in Nairobi, Kenya on May 12, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has approved pay rises of up to ​80% for members of the armed forces, the presidency said ​on Tuesday, in a move aimed at boosting troop welfare ⁠as the country battles insurgency, banditry and kidnappings.

The salary increase comes ​as Nigeria grapples with multiple security challenges across different regions.

Insurgents, including ​Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), continue to stage attacks in the northeast, while heavily armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, operate across parts of ​the northwest.

Kidnappings for ransom have become widespread in parts of north-central ​Nigeria, while security forces also face periodic separatist-linked violence in the southeast.

Under the new ‌pay ⁠structure, effective September 1, officers above the rank of colonel, including generals, will receive a 30% salary increase. Personnel from colonel to warrant officer will receive a 50% raise, while soldiers from private to staff ​sergeant rank will ​see salaries rise ⁠by 80%, according to a statement by presidential adviser Bayo Onanuga.

The new package will increase the annual wage ​bill for the armed forces to 924 billion ​naira ($678.68 million) ⁠from 660 billion naira.

Successive governments have struggled to contain insecurity despite increased military deployments and spending, with attacks by armed groups continuing to strain ⁠security forces ​and communities.

Tinubu said his administration would continue ​to prioritise troop welfare and modernise the armed forces with the weapons and technology needed ​to tackle security threats.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News