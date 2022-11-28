A consortium led by Portugal’s builder Mota-Engil and two Chinese ventures has been shortlisted by Nigeria’s Lagos state to build a $2.5 billion bridge that is expected to relieve severe congestion in the mega city, an official said on Sunday.

The 37 kilometre Fourth Mainland Bridge, will be built under a public-private partnership. It will include three toll plazas, nine interchanges and a design speed of 120 kilometres per hour, said Jubril Gawat, a senior spokesperson for the Lagos state governor.

Mota-Engil is partnering with China Communication and Construction Corporation and China Road and Bridge Corporation in the bid.

China Gezhouba Group Company and China Geo-Engineering Corporation joint venture and a consortium led by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation are the two other shortlisted bidders.

The winner of the bid will be announced before the end of the year, said Gawat.