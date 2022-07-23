Nigeria’s airline operators have warned passengers against travelling due to a shortage of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet-A1.

In a statement, spokesperson for Airlines Operators of Nigeria, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, warned passengers to expect major disruptions in scheduled flights including flight cancellations and delays at airports across the oil-producing nation as a result of the fuel shortage.

The body says aviation fuel prices have risen by about 400% since December 2021.

Okonkwo added that other than the fuel shortage, other problems facing the sector are the closure of one runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the unavailability of US dollars to purchase spare parts for grounded aircraft.