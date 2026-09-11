Nigerian multi-million-rand romance scammers being extradited to US

Six Nigerian nationals who are suspects in a multimillion-rand online romance scam have arrived at the Cape Town International Airport for their extradition to the United States.

Allegedly linked to the Nigerian cyber-crimes syndicate known as the Black Hawks, their charges include money laundering and wire fraud.

They will await trial upon arriving on US soil.

The Hawks says they had initially arrested eight suspects in 2021.

One suspect was granted bail, while another was extradited to the US in 2024.

“Six Nigerian nationals are going to be extradited the United States this afternoon following a rather lengthy investigation that began in 2021 here in Cape Town at the time they were eight of them one was granted a bail of R210 000 and the other one was subsequently extradited back to the United States. They will all be standing trial for wire fraud as well as money laundering,” Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale explains.

Video: Hawks and Interpol to extradite 6 Nigerians to US | Doreen Mokoena weighs in