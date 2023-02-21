Africa’s most populous nation Nigeria is going to the polls this coming Saturday. There are 18 presidential candidates and three have been identified as top contenders.

President Muhammadu Buhari is not eligible to run as he served his two terms. The elections will take place as the largest economy in Africa is grappling with high inflation, insecurity in some parts of the country and other challenges.

Africa’s biggest economy is on the cusp of history as it prepares for the general elections. Nigerian polls will pit former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC against Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi from the Labour Party. Some Nigerians living in South Africa may not have a diaspora vote on February 25 but they say this is a defining moment for the West African nation.

“Nigerians are taking back their country with Peter Obi. God brought us somebody who has been a premier like a governor, he changed the phase of the state, he left the money in the coffers, he’s a well known businessman hes been a CEO and he’s clean.”

“Nigeria is at the point where they need the steady hands of Atiku Abubakar as president he has been there he’s your consummate businessman and politician.”

And some are ready to vote back home, come Saturday, such as Awesome Abayomi from All Progressive Congress.

“I want to measure on things incoming president has done. As governor of Lagos state he built the economy of Lagos and he was the first person to prioritise security through rapid response and lot of governors model after him there has been improvement and he will do more.”

It’s also been a busy period for top contenders as they campaigned to win the hearts of over 93 million eligible voters in Nigeria. All Progressive Congress candidate, Bola Tinubi says he wants to bring change in Nigeria.

“We will create wealth, we will turn Nigeria and it will be our El dorado.”

People’s Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar says his first job will be to unite Nigerians.

“Every part of this country will be given a sense of belonging, no part will be sidelined, no part will be marginalized.”

Some of the dominant issues in the Nigerian elections include high inflation, dealing with kidnappings but also ensuring the country is able to rise above as the continent’s economic powerhouse.

