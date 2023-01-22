Nigeria will conduct its first national census in 17 years at the end of March. Authorities in the most populous country in Africa, say they seek updated data on the exact population and size of different ethnic groups.

Nigeria’s estimated population is more than 200 million and the United Nations expects that number to double by 2050.

That would make Nigeria the world’s third most populous country, overtaking the United States.

Census figures in Nigeria reportedly affect the sharing of oil revenues and political representation among the 36 states and 300 ethnic groups.

Previous counts were discredited following disputes among the three main groups, the Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo.