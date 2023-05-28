In his farewell speech, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari defended his record on the economy and the outcome of a disputed presidential election.

He says he is leaving a legacy of credible and fair votes, a day before he hands over power to his successor Bola Tinubu.

Millitary jets have been flying around Abuja over the last few days. Security personnel have been deployed and traffic has been diverted in the area ahead of the inauguration.

Most of the activities leading up to the inauguration have been done.

These include the handing over of the transition notes to the presidency elect. President Buhari also conferred the highest honour to the presidency elect and the vice president elect earlier this week.

Buhari has also handed over the presidential baton. Monday will see the official swearing in on Tinubu.

SABC correspondent Ajeck Mamgut gives insight on Buhari’s eight years in office: