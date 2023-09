Nigeria is considering applying to become a member of the G20 bloc of major economies after concluding consultations on the risks and benefits, the president’s spokesperson said on Sunday.

President Bola Tinubu will leave on Monday to attend the G20 summit in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said.

South Africa is the only African member of the group of the world’s 20 most industrialised¬†nations.