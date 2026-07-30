Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Nigeria destroys 2 819 seized illicit arms in security crackdown

  • Submachine guns are displayed during a public destruction exercise
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

 Nigeria’s arms control agency said on Thursday it destroyed 2 819 illicit, obsolete and decommissioned weapons in a bid to curb insecurity fuelled by the proliferation of illegal arms.

Agency chief Johnson Kokumo said the weapons were destroyed beyond recovery in a public exercise aimed at preventing them from re-entering circulation.

The destruction comes as Nigeria battles banditry, kidnappings, insurgency and communal violence, which authorities say are sustained by the proliferation of illicit weapons.

Officials said more than 21 000 illicit weapons have been seized since the agency was established in 2021 and more than 19 000 destroyed to keep them out of circulation permanently

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News