136 students were abducted from an Islamic school in Nigeria on Sunday, local authorities confirmed Wednesday. That’s lower than the previous estimate of 200.

They were kidnapped by gunmen in the north-central state of Niger.

Deputy Governor of Niger State Ahmed Mohammed Ketso says, “Government is now in touch with some of the parents of the kidnapped children, they have been assured of the safe return of their wards. Let me reinstate our stand not to pay any form of ransom to any criminal that is called a bandit.”

An armed gang on motorcycles attacked the town of Tegina on Sunday.

There have been a number of kidnappings in the region in recent months. Criminal gangs carrying out abductions for ransom are blamed for a series of raids on schools and universities.

More than 800 students have been kidnapped since December.