Niger’s junta, which seized power in a coup on July 26, ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours on Friday, the foreign ministry said.

The decision to expel the ambassador was taken partly due to his refusal to respond to an invitation to a meeting with Niger’s minister of foreign affairs, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that other actions by the French government were also contrary to the interests of Niger, without going into further detail.

France, the former colonial power in Niger, has called for President Mohamed Bazoum to be returned to office following his ouster.

The French foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Friday.