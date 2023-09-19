Springbok coach, Jacques Nienaber is expected to roll out the big guns when he names his 23-player squad for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup Group B match against Ireland in Paris.

The two teams are both unbeaten and occupy the first two places in Group B, with Ireland on top having accumulated one more bonus point than the defending world champions.

The winner of Saturday’s match will in all likelihood top Group B at the end of the group stage and will probably play New Zealand in the quarterfinals.

Nienaber selected a very experimental squad for his team’s last match against Romania which the Boks won 76-nil, but should revert back to his tried and tested for Saturday’s clash.

The announcement is at seven o’clock this evening.