Former member of the African National Congress (ANC) and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson, Carl Niehaus has officially launched an organisation called the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (ARETA) in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Niehaus has told a media briefing that ARETA is registered as both an NPO and NPC.

Together with Nkosentsha Shezi, Siyalitatha Mzaidume and Faizel Moosa, he forms what they call the working board.

Niehaus says it is time for the much-needed change in South Africa.

“The final name of the organisation that we know officially launch at this media conference and presented to you is African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (ARETA). ARETA is registered as both an NPO and NPC. Whether it will eventually also register as a political party lies in the future.”

Here's the statement that has been handed over to members of the media. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/FHGSDZtD3g — Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) February 23, 2023