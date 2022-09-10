US actor Nicholas Cage, returning to the big screen as an anti-hero with ‘Butchers Crossing’, said on Friday that in playing the ruthless buffalo hunter, he was trying to “hold up a mirror to the psyche and the human condition that leads to things like bloodlust and greed.”

The film had its world premiere at Roy Thomson Hall during the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival. Based on the 1960s novel by John Williams, Butchers Crossing is a story about Will Andrews (played by 22-year-old Fred Hechinger) who quits Harvard in search of finding his true self.

That awakening leads him on a buffalo hunt with Miller, played by Cage. Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Cage made the point that humans should be aware of how greed manifests and “think twice” about bringing a species to near extinction again.

Hechinger, who plays the nave, wealthy ivy league drop-out Will, said that even though he relates to the character, it also gave him an insight into dark American history where he could see the effect and pain of Wills action.

“(Will) in fact, becomes a pawn and a perpetrator, really, of the murder of American bison,” said Hechinger on Friday.

Message on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The world premiere of ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ came a day after the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Cage said, “I’m a resident in England, and many of my friends are very heartbroken who live there. And I would go there with my family for Christmas, and we always would listen to her very meaningful, profound Christmas messages on Christmas Day. So sure, it’s sad. But at the same time, I do think that King Charles will be a great King.”