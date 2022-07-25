Organisations Operation Dudula and Soweto Parliament have resolved to tackle South Africa’s challenges independently but will complement each other on some issues.

This resolution was announced during a media briefing attended by Soweto Parliament president Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli and Operation Dudula deputy chairperson Dan Radebe in Booysens south of Johannesburg.

Both Radebe and Mohlauli deny there has been a fallout between the two organisations.

Radebe says Mohlauli was mispresented when he was shown on a video referring to foreign nationals as “our brothers and sisters”.

But some within Operation Dudula took issue with this and during Operation Dudula’s campaign in Brixton in Johannesburg over a week ago, some members sang songs accusing Mohlauli of being a sell-out.

Radebe says those members have since been reprimanded. Mohlauli will now focus exclusively on Soweto Parliament and its programmes.

But the two organisations say they will work together on an issue-by-issue basis.

VIDEO | Operation Dudula clarifies the relationship between the movement and the Soweto Parliament: