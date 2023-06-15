The Deputy Director-General for the National Health Insurance (NHI) at the Health Department, Dr Nicholas Crisp says the primary source of funding for the NHI Bill will be the current tax system.

The National Assembly passed the NHI Bill on Tuesday. The aim of the bill is to provide equitable access to quality health services based on needs, instead of socio-economic status.

The bill also makes provision for one pool of health care funding for private and public health care providers.

Crisp says, “So the Treasury will through a money bill, will either increase those taxes by, whether it’s a combination of VAT or personal tax or whatever, to be able to collect the money that is no longer being collected through voluntary payments to medical schemes and the alternative that is created in the bill, which will become an option to Treasury, is to have a payroll tax. Now not everybody likes the idea of a payroll tax so that will be the Treasury’s decision when the time comes.”

‘Step in the right direction’

The Congress of the People (COPE) Spokesperson Dennis Bloem welcomes the passing of the NHI Bill.

Bloem says, “We think it’s a step in the right direction. We will welcome any effort to bring a solution to the crisis that the NHI is facing. Health care is a constitutional right of all citizens, rich or poor. Our health care was messed up over the past 29 years.”

“Many hospitals and clinics are dysfunctional. Shortage of critical personnel, and a shortage of medicine at some of the hospitals and clinics. Poor people are struggling to get proper healthcare, but we are very much concerned about corruption in the Health Department. We will not allow anyone to derail the National Health Insurance Bill. We will expose any corrupt activities in the health department,” Bloem adds.

VIDEO: Deputy Health Minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo on NHI:

