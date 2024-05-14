NHI Bill unconstitutional and unenforceable: AfriForum

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Civil rights organisation, AfriForum says the National Health Insurance Bill is unconstitutional and unenforceable. This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign the NHI Bill into law during a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

One of the main aims of the Bill is to provide universal health care to all South Africans.

AfriForum’s Louis Boshoff says they are ready to oppose the NHI’s implementation in court.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public ceremony on Wednesday at the Union Buildings is simply the public signing of an expensive and dangerous election ploy. AfriForum has already pointed out that NHI requires more than a hundred times as much money as has been allocated to it in the medium-term budget. For this and other reasons, AfriForum is poised to take a unique judicial approach to stop NHI in the courts.”

NHI Bill’s challenges in its current form:

Outreach campaigns

Meanwhile, some residents in the Siloam area outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo say the government should conduct community outreach campaigns and engagements to educate them about the NHI.

Residents say the Siloam Hospital in Limpopo which has been selected to pilot the project, does not even have the right infrastructure for NHI.

“The President should not sign bills that he has not told us about. As citizens, we have to know what this things are and what they mean as they affect us. We do not understand this whole thing and if we have to pay what would we be paying for when we do not even have the money? I feel like I do not understand what this NHI bill is. Hence we should be educated about it so we can fully understand and then make informed decisions as to whether we want the bill to be signed or not.”