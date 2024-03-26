Ngwathe Municipality to blame for water issues at clinics: FS Health

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Free State Department of Health says the Ngwathe Local Municipality must be held accountable for the lack of water supply at its clinics in Parys.

Community members have called SABC News to complain about poor hygiene and unbearable conditions at the Tumahole Clinic.

The provincial Health Department has confirmed that Tumahole, Thabang and Thusanong clinics are the worst affected.

The Department’s spokesperson Mondli Mvambi says the clinics were previously supplied with water by tankers however the prevention of these trucks from entering the township has exacerbated the water challenges.

He says all three of the clinics are situated in areas where the taps have run dry.

Mvambi says the district management team of Fezile Dabi supports the clinics with infection control measures such as frequent disinfection and transportation of water from Parys Hospital.