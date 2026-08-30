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Ngqentsu calls ANC removal from legislature a ‘badge of honour’

  • South African Communist Party (SACP) Provincial Secretary, Benson Ngqentsu
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  • Facebook: @Benson Ngqentsu
SABC News

African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson for Police Oversight and Community Safety in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Benson Ngqentsu, says he regards his removal from the legislature by the party as “a badge of honour.”

Ngqentsu is among several ANC members who were expelled from the party over their affiliation with other political parties. The ANC in the province announced the changes on Sunday. Ngqentsu also serves as the South African Communist Party (SACP) Provincial Secretary.

Ngqentsu says he cannot be forced to abandon his position to serve the working class, stating that he would rather stand with the working class than compromise his principles for parliamentary office.

“I’m being removed because of my conviction and commitment to the class struggle. I’ve been fighting against the neoliberal austerity trajectory which is responsible for the crisis of unemployment, poverty and inequality in the country and in the province.”

He says he refused to choose parties, given the offensive on the working class.

“I chose working class struggles. I chose to campaign for the South African Communist Party (SACP), importantly given my position and my firm commitment to the class struggle,” adds Ngqentsu.

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