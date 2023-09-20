NGO ropes in more resources to provide aid for W Cape flood victims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Humanitarian relief organisation Gift of the Givers says it is pulling resources from other provinces to assist with immediate relief for flood victims in the Western Cape.

They say they have received additional requests to assist 5 000 more victims in addition to the 15 000 they are currently dealing with.

The NGO says it is distributing hot meals, blankets, baby care packs and mattresses in 12 informal settlements.

Gift of the Givers Spokesperson Ali Sablay says, “Yesterday numbers were close to 15 000 as I’m speaking to you now close to 20 000 people are asking for assistance of course, there is a concern that the demand may not meet the supply.”

“We are stretching our supply, we prepared beforehand a call on resources from other provinces. We are receiving logistic assistance from other municipalities making it easier for us to access areas that are affected,” adds Sablay.

