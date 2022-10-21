Non-Government Organisation (NGO) the Rivonia Circle has echoed other civil organisations who were contesting the controversial Electoral Amendment Bill, saying the bill in its current form remains unconstitutional and must be challenged.

The National Assembly on Thursday voted 232 votes to 98 to pass the Electoral Amendment Bill that will allow individuals to stand for national and provincial elections as independent candidates but has been lamented by observers as a missed opportunity for thorough reform to enhance political accountability.

Chairperson of the Rivonia Circle Songezo Zibi says they are adamant in their stance in opposing the bill.

Zibi says, “The Rivonia Circle has been involved together with other civil society groups in making further submissions to this bill and opposing it in its current form. We believe that in its current form it is unconstitutional and to let it stand unchallenged would be wrong but I think it’s important for the listeners to understand that the National Council of Provinces must still do its work properly.”

“That version if there are any amendments must come back to the National Assembly get passed and then it goes to President [Cyril] Ramaphosa. He’s obliged to consider to the constitutionality of any bill that comes before him and send it back to Parliament. He must do his part, if he does not then I’m afraid the 2024 election may happen under a legal challenge.”

Rejection

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has also rejected the bill in its current form.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says while the inclusion of independent candidates in national and provincial elections is a step in the right direction, the bill has not gone far enough to change the electoral system.

“Since the days of the now defunct IDASA, the UDM has been advancing the agenda of having an electoral system that in a larger part is a constituency-based system. A mixed system of proportional representation system and constituencies like we currently have at the municipal level will boost accountability to the electorate. Honourable members it is time for us to have another system to strengthen our democracy and ensure its future health. Let us change the legislation and let the demarcation boar and the IEC draw up the new boundaries for new constituencies.”

