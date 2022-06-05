Former radio presenter, Ngizwe Mchunu says he was the first one to open a criminal complaint at the Durban Central Police Station against against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala for alleged assault.

This comes after an incident during the Ingoma KaZwelonke Competition which was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. The premier also opened a case against Ngizwe – saying there had been a series of recent episodes during which he was verbally abuse by Ngizwe.

Ngizwe says comments made against the Premier were part of political debate. He also claims that he retaliated when Zikalala hit him first.

“Hitting me in a public space, I was carrying a stick and I got an opportunity to hit him back and very hard. I wondered what is going to happen because now amongst us some had to be superior and think about the rest of the South African people,” says Ngizwe.

Video| Ngizwe Mchunu opens assault case against the KZN premier Sihle Zikalala