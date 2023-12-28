‘Ngema’s work served as a voice for the oppressed’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Xiluva party leader Bongani Baloyi says renowned playwright Mbongeni Ngema’s work such as Sarafina and Asinamali served as a voice for the oppressed and shed light on the injustices of the time.

Ngema died in a head-on collision whilst returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

Baloyi says Ngema’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations in the arts industry.

He says, “Ngema’s artistic legacy will forever be intertwined with the powerful ability to capture the spirit of resistance and the struggle for liberation during apartheid. His impact on the South African history and the arts community is immeasurable.”

“Ngema’s talent and creativity touched the hearts and minds of many worldwide and his absence will undoubtedly be felt by those who admired him and felt were inspired by his artistry,” Mgema adds.

VIDEO: Music Executive Vusi Leeuw pays tribute to Ngema:

