Ngema leaves a rich legacy: Singh

Film Producer, Anant Singh, says he is shocked and saddened to learn about the death of playwright, Mbongeni Ngema.

Ngema was killed in a head-on collision last night while returning from a funeral at Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement, Singh says he has been friends with Ngema for 36 years since they met at the Market Theatre where the play Sarafina debuted.

“I was awestruck by the show, his creativity and his talent; and thought that it would make a fantastic film and I ultimately acquired the film rights.”

Singh says he and Ngema travelled the world and has fond memories of meeting him in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe, where the play successfully toured.

He says, “The most memorable is the world premiere of Sarafina at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992, where the film received a 20-minute standing ovation with him, Miriam Makeba, Leleti Khumalo and the production team in attendance.”

Singh described Sarafina as a spellbinding story of freedom, whose inspiration goes back to Nelson Mandela.

“The story of Sarafina is a celebration of the day Mandela was released, a somewhat outlandish notion for 1987 when the man himself was in prison for life and with images of and articles about him still banned. At the time Sarafina debuted, it seemed that there was no chance of Mandela ever walking free, no one had even seen a photo of him for years, yet the kids in Sarafina all had his picture pasted up on the walls of their homes.”

‘Ingenious creativity’

Singh says Mbongeni crafted the musical with immense care and ingenious creativity.

“The obvious influences were both Nelson and Winnie Mandela, and indeed part of the message was about the strength of Winnie and young women in general, which became a central theme of Sarafina. He collaborated with the legendary Hugh Masekela on the music for Sarafina, which gave it an international flavour.”

Singh says, “We have lost a trailblazing creative talent who fearlessly brought awareness of South Africa under apartheid to a global audience using the theatre as a platform.”

He says Ngema is one of South Africa’s finest multi-talented creatives, a writer, lyricist, composer, director, choreographer and theatre producer.

“He has left an indelible mark on South African theatre and the creative industries as a whole. This is clearly demonstrated by the timelessness of Sarafina, the film which is as relevant today as it was when it was first released, and it holds the distinction of being invited twice by the Cannes Film Festival to screen in its Official Selection, first in 1992 and then in May this year in the Cannes Classics section.”

Singh adds that Ngema was an inspiration and mentored many young artists who are now household names.

“His passing leaves a deep void but he leaves a rich legacy that will endure for posterity.”

VIDEO: Gabi Le Roux pays tribute to the music legend:

