The Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in the North West has denied allegations of misusing R93-million in COVID-19 relief funds. This is one of the two municipalities in the province being probed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for alleged fraud and corruption relating to COVID-19 expenditure.

The Mayor of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, Justice Makolomakwa, has refuted the allegations of misuse of funds.

“No Executive Mayor slept in any guesthouse. No Municipal Manager slept in any guest house in totality. The direct amount of unseen and unavoidable expenditure incurred amounts to R5.8 million. When you talk of COVID expenditure in Igaka Modiri Molema and this is the report that we sent to Scopa, it’s R5.8 million but it can’t be interpreted.”

Meanwhile, members of the opposition parties in the municipality have called for the Mayor to step down.

Dintwe Mekgwe of the EFF says, “On the report it appears that the accommodation was booked for officials. About 42 officials were booked in accommodation for 35 days and more than R2.5 million was spent for that accommodation. It raises eyebrows to see the Mayor calling the media seeking public sympathy because the matter is subjudice.”

Gauteng PPE corruption

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura wants those implicated in the alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption to be sent to jail and the stolen monies recovered.

He has been responding to questions from members of the Gauteng Legislature during a virtual sitting of the house on Tuesday.

Two Gauteng Health Department officials believed to be at the centre of the alleged PPE corruption scandal have been identified by the Special Investigations Unit.

One official resigned and another one has been suspended.

It is alleged that the pair were behind the irregular awarding of PPE contracts.

Makhura says Gauteng has not had the scale of corruption as the one involving PPE’s.

“This does not seem like something that just happened, it seems like it was a proper plan designed to ensure that rules are not followed and as quickly as possible people make a quick buck. We want the money recovered. These people must go to jail. The money must be recovered.”