The National Freedom Party’s Mshangane Ndabandaba has been elected as the new mayor of the hung Nongoma municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The African National Congress (ANC’s) Balungile Sithole was elected as speaker. The council meeting was convened by the provincial department of Co-operative Governance after ANC, NFP and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors petitioned the department.

The removal of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) mayor and speaker comes after the EFF reneged from its co-operation agreement with the IFP. Tensions flared between political parties at one stage and police had to be called in.

The NFP’s Canaan Mdletshe explains: “We were quite shocked by what we witnessed yesterday where IFP members and leaders behaving in a manner that was not expected. Behaving in such as manner. We were shocked to see some councillors who went on top of the tables. We are hoping the new leadership is going to demonstrate that they want to change the lives of the people of Nongoma.”

The IFP’s provincial chairperson Thamsanqa Ntuli says they will be going to court to challenge the outcome of today’s council sitting.

“We have raised concern about the actions of the new MEC who seem to be favouring her political party by interfering with municipality, within two weeks having been appointed we have seen violation of the municipal structures act and standing rules and orders of municipalities.”

Celebrations outside NONGOMA MUNICIPALITY, after the election of NFP MAYOR CLLR NDABANDABA #NFP #NFPNONGOMA #NONGOMA pic.twitter.com/M05tZaWtqx — National Freedom Party – NFP (@NFP_Updates) February 21, 2023