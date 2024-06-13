NFP to go into coalition with ANC, DA, IFP in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has announced that it will go into coalition with the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal.

NFP leader Ivan Barnes is briefing the media after an intense meeting between the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Barnes says the party is engaging at a national level with other parties for stability in South Africa.

“The spirit of partnership and (that) the maturity that has characterised negotiations are a source of inspiration and hope for the millions of South Africans. In addition, we wish to indicate that we are engaging at a national level to ensure that we finalise key aspects of our participation in order to serve the people of this country,” says Barnes.