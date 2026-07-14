NFP threatens to force Shinga’s removal from KZN Legislature

The National Freedom Party (NFP) is threatening legal action to force KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce to remove Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga from the party’s sole seat in the legislature.

This follows Shinga’s expulsion from the NFP over a no-confidence vote against Premier Thami Ntuli last year.

Shinga remains in the legislature after obtaining a court interdict blocking her removal.

However, earlier this month, the party reinstated Shinga’s expulsion.

NFP Secretary-General Bheki Xaba accuses Boyce of abusing her authority by not acting on the matter.

“We wrote a letter to ask her to implement section 106 C of the Constitution as a person who was expelled and was also a sole member of the NFP in the legislature representing the NFP. So, it seems as if the speaker is refusing to do that. I think we need to head to a court of law so that we can force the speaker to implement the decision of the NFP.”

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